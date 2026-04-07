THE FRAUD CALL WAS MADE FOR YOU SPECIFICALLY: HOW AI IS MAKING FINANCIAL CRIME PERSONAL

Criminal Organizations Have Moved Beyond Mass Tactics. They Now Profile, Segment, and Target with Precision, According to Shadow Sciences Group.

MINNEAPOLIS, Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Sciences Group, a boutique exposure intelligence and risk advisory firm, today releases an advisory on one of the most significant shifts over the past couple of years in modern financial crime: the replacement of mass, undifferentiated fraud tactics with AI-driven precision targeting campaigns built around specific individuals and defined target segments.

The full advisory and supporting series are available at shadowsciences.com/insights.

Shadow Sciences maps the organizational architecture behind modern financial fraud — series on www.shadowsciences.com Post this

For decades, financial fraud operated on volume — the same script, the same story, the same ask, deployed at scale against whoever happened to answer. That model is giving way to something more deliberate, more personalized, and considerably more difficult to recognize as a threat.

From Volume to Precision

Sophisticated criminal organizations have adopted the same AI-driven personalization infrastructure that legitimate businesses use for marketing. They are deploying it to identify, profile, and approach targets with a precision that most fraud awareness was never designed to address.

The transition from mass to precision targeting operates at two distinct levels:

Individual targeting — High-value targets are researched before any contact is made. Property records, professional profiles, social media activity, and data obtained through breaches are assembled into profiles of extraordinary depth. The approach, when it comes, is calibrated to that specific person. It does not feel like a scam. It feels like a conversation that knew where to start. Targets at this level include:

Executives and high-profile individuals

Business owners and those navigating liquidity events

Retirees with significant or publicly visible assets

Individuals with access to sensitive data, systems, or privileged relationships

Those involved in property transactions — a high-value moment criminal organizations specifically target by impersonating title companies, escrow firms, and real estate attorneys to intercept wire transfers at closing

Segment targeting — Criminal organizations maintain templates and playbooks for defined categories of targets, each with a documented psychological profile and a refined approach that converts at a predictable rate. Current active segments include:

Recently widowed or divorced individuals

Executives in career transition

Business owners post-liquidity event

Retirees with investment-minded online activity

Individuals who have recently purchased or sold property

AI accelerates the identification of who fits each segment and automates personalization within the template — delivering precision at a scale that previously required significant human labor.

The Implications

"The spray-and-pray era of fraud is giving way to something that looks a lot more like a targeted marketing campaign. They have personas. They have playbooks. They test what works and refine it. The only difference is what they're selling you."— Kia Hakimi, Partner, Shadow Sciences Group

Understanding who gets targeted — and why — matters as much as understanding how. The motivation behind a targeting decision is not always direct financial extraction. In many cases the target is a gateway: to systems, to client relationships, to privileged information, or to other individuals entirely. Being targeted does not always mean you are the ultimate objective. It means someone has determined that you are a useful door.

This threat model extends well beyond personal wealth. Anyone with privileged access, trusted relationships, or visibility into sensitive operations represents potential value to a criminal organization — regardless of their own net worth.

Shadow Sciences Group recently published The Org Chart Behind the Con, an eight-chapter series mapping the full architecture of modern financial crime — including the financial intelligence operations and targeting methodologies that make precision campaigns possible. An At a Glance summary is available for those new to the topic. The full series is at shadowsciences.com/insights/the-org-chart-behind-the-con.

About Shadow Sciences Group

Shadow Sciences Group is a boutique exposure intelligence and adversarial risk advisory firm providing intelligence-led Strategic Exposure Assessments to high-visibility individuals, including corporate executives, professional athletes, and public figures. Operating through a discreet network of Risk Briefing Centers, the firm delivers behavioral exposure analysis, threat intelligence, and protective risk strategy to clients who require a higher standard of discretion and precision — built on the premise that visibility creates exposure, and that exposure, left unassessed, becomes vulnerability.

Individuals and organizations seeking a confidential introductory consultation may contact Shadow Sciences Group at shadowsciences.com.

CONTACT:

Will S.

Shadow Sciences Group

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Shadow Sciences Group LLC