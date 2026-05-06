Shady Grove Medical Center Earns a Leapfrog "A" Safety Grade, Completing Historic Sweep for Adventist HealthCare Hospitals

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Md., has earned its first "A" Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group's Spring 2026 ratings. This major milestone also marks the first time all Adventist HealthCare acute-care hospitals have earned Leapfrog's top safety grade simultaneously.

The achievement reflects years of focused work at Shady Grove Medical Center to enhance patient safety and quality and underscores a systemwide focus on preventing errors, injuries and infections across Adventist HealthCare.

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center (PRNewsfoto/Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center)

Alongside Shady Grove Medical Center's inaugural "A," Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., earned its seventh consecutive "A," and Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, Md., received its third straight "A."

"Every one of our acute-care hospitals has earned Leapfrog's highest safety grade, and that is no accident," said Patsy McNeil, MD, Executive Vice President and System Chief Medical Officer for Adventist HealthCare. "It is the result of a relentless, systemwide commitment to safety and quality at every touchpoint. We continually strive to deliver exceptional outcomes for the patients we serve."

For Shady Grove Medical Center, the Spring 2026 grade represents a particularly meaningful achievement.

"We are incredibly proud to receive our first 'A' Hospital Safety Grade," said Dan Cochran, President of Shady Grove Medical Center. "This recognition speaks to the dedication of our team members and their relentless focus on patient safety. It is the result of sustained effort, collaboration and a deep sense of responsibility to our community."

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization, assigns Hospital Safety Grades based on evidence-based measures of patient safety, including rates of preventable medical errors, injuries and infections. Grades are updated twice each year.

To learn more about Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, and Imaging and Cardiac Associates. Adventist HealthCare's mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Contact:

Tina Sheesley, 301-315-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare