Shae Green Joins Grace Hill as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Focus will include employee engagement and workplace culture

GREENSVILLE, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, announced today that Shae Green has been appointed as senior vice president of human resources.

In this new leadership role, Green will oversee the company's investment in people and culture, continuing to cultivate DEIB initiatives, leadership and career growth. By supporting superior talent retention and acquisition, employee satisfaction and performance, Green will partner with Grace Hill as the leader in performance solutions for the real estate industry.

Prior to joining Grace Hill, Green led human resources functions at Continental Battery Company, Trescal, and Genuine Parts Company. Her career has journeyed through a number of other industries, including private equity, logistics and supply chain, engineering and aerospace. Green has exhibited excellence at developing workforces with the purpose of achieving success and driving results.

"Shae has extensive experience in strategic and global human resources, making her the ideal choice to oversee Grace Hill's important people initiatives," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "Her solution-oriented, people-first approach to HR will focus on our amazing employees and ensure they continue to belong and feel heard. This focus will prepare Grace Hill for continued growth while retaining and attracting top talent. We are thrilled to have her as a vital part of our leadership team."

Green's work throughout her 20-year career has included being a collaborative and strategic partner to business leaders while focusing on critical initiatives such as workforce diversity, equity and inclusion planning, employee engagement, change management, organizational development, and talent management. Green's substantial skill set and expertise make her the ideal partner for Grace Hill to continue to grow and meet the challenges of today's employment landscape.

"I've always had a passion for guiding organizations in building strong teams, nurturing diversity and creating a strong culture that encourages people to create lasting careers at that organization," Green said. "I'm honored and excited to join Grace Hill, who wholeheartedly shares that vision with its own people, as well as its customers."

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides industry-leading SaaS technology solutions designed to make a positive impact in real estate and improve the lives of people where they work and live. Harnessing years of real estate experience and the understanding that people are better together, Grace Hill helps owners and operators increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. More than 500,000 professionals from over 1,700 companies rely on Grace Hill's talent performance solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Grace Hill