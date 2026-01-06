SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FOR WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION SYSTEMS

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad line of mechanical components for use as stops, spacers, shaft connectors, and versatile mounting devices in warehouse automation systems.

Stafford Warehouse Automation Components include several shaft collar designs for positioning, spacing, securing, and limiting motion on a shaft; rigid couplings for connecting two rotating shafts while allowing for misalignment, vibration absorption, or motion transfer; and motor, bearing, sensor, or bracket mounts. The firm offers over 4,000 standard parts.

Suited for use in conveyors, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robots, and lift tables and sorting systems, Stafford Warehouse Automation Components are available in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel with round-, square-, hex-, and threaded-bores. Popular shaft collar variations include flanged shaft collars, one- and two-piece collars, and quick-adjust shaft collars.

Stafford Warehouse Automation Components are priced according to configur-ation and quantity. Their website provides e-commerce and a CAD library.

