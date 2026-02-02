Shainin Announces 2026 Dorian Awards Finalists, Recognizing Problem-Solvers from ZF, Philips, Yamaha

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shainin, a global leader in problem-solving methodologies, today announced the finalists for the 2026 Dorian Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals for outstanding application of disciplined problem-solving practices across a diverse range of industries.

The awards spotlight individuals who embody Dorian's legacy of rigorous methodology and transformative outcomes. Post this Dorian Shainin (1914–2000), pioneering aeronautics engineer and quality consultant for whom the Dorian Awards are named. Shainin transformed industrial problem solving by introducing practical statistical methods that helped organizations identify root causes, reduce variation, and achieve breakthrough results.

Finalists were selected based on their application of Shainin's proprietary methodologies, measurable outcomes, and lasting impact on their organizations. 2026 Dorian Awards winners will be announced in the coming weeks via Shainin's website and social media channels, with awards presentations to follow at the winners' facilities.

2026 Dorian Award Finalists:

To see the full list of 2026 finalists, visit Shainin's Dorian Awards announcement page.

Spotlighted Finalists:

Plant Manufacturing Performance: Teams from ZF South America, Philips Ultrasound, Robert Bosch Fahrzeugelektrik Eisenach GmbH

Field Reliability: Teams from Stellantis, Wabtec, Yamaha Motor da Amazônia, Wabtec Corporation, Robert Bosch AG Hallein

Product Development: Teams from PHINIA DELPHI Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch LLC, Baker Hughes

TransaXional Business: Teams from Pratt & Whitney, Robert Bosch LLC, Robert Bosch Sistemas Automotrices S.A. de C.V.

Bottom Line Improvement: Teams from PHINIA DELPHI UK LTD, Medtronic plc, Yamaha Motor da Amazônia

Teams from PHINIA DELPHI UK LTD, Medtronic plc, Yamaha Motor da Amazônia Red X® Master of the Year:

Daniel Bamber (BorgWarner)

Ryan Cui (Haoran Cui) (PHINIA DELPHI Automotive Systems)

Jason Alewine (Robert Bosch LLC)

Rajesh Nataraja (Robert Bosch Fahrzeugelektrik Eisenach GmbH)

Chen Zhigang (Bosch Automotive Systems (WUXI) Co., Ltd (RBCW))

"Shainin's Dorian Awards recognize organizations that refuse to accept chronic problems as inevitable," said Craig Hysong, President and CEO of Shainin. "This year's finalists demonstrate what's possible when disciplined problem solving is applied with focus, leadership, and determination."

For over 75 years, Shainin has partnered with leading organizations to solve their most critical challenges. Our methods are designed to pinpoint root causes quickly, reduce defects, and enhance reliability in industries ranging from automotive to aerospace, consumer goods, and beyond.

To learn more about the Dorian Awards and this year's finalists, visit the links above or follow us on LinkedIn.

