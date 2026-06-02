Shake Shack Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shake Shack stock drops 9-10% after the company slashes FY 2026 revenue, margin, and EBITDA guidance

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares were trading down more than 10% today after the company cut its full-year 2026 outlook across every major non-licensing financial metric, citing macroeconomic uncertainty, competitive pressure, rising beef costs, and weather-related sales weakness. Shareholders who lost money on their Shake Shack investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Shake Shack reduced second quarter revenue guidance from $424-$428M to $415-$420M, lowered same-shack sales growth from 3-5% to 2.5-3%, cut restaurant-level profit margin guidance from 24-24.5% to 22-23%, and trimmed company-operated openings from 16-19 down to "approximately 16." The Company further cut its full year profit margins from 23-23.5% down to 22-23% and adjusted EBITDA guidance from $230-$245M to $225-$235M, with net income similarly dropping its midpoint from $55M to $50M. The cuts came just 26 days after CEO Rob Lynch reiterated guidance on the Q1 2026 earnings call on May 7, 2026, stating the company was "reiterating our 2026 guidance for Shake-Shack sales, restaurant-level margins and our long-term financial targets."

SHAK shares had previously declined considerably following its May earnings. From a pre-drop price of $96.52 on May 6, 2026, SHAK shares have now fallen more than 40% to the high-$50s. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Shake Shack may have failed to adequately disclose known risks to investors prior to today's guidance reduction.

Shareholders who purchased SHAK and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SHAK Investigation

Q: What is the SHAK securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation has been initiated concerning Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 9-10% after the company cut its full-year 2026 guidance across multiple metrics, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SHAK investigation? A: Investors who purchased SHAK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do SHAK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my SHAK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SHAK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP