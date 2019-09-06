Shaklee Becomes Official Nutritional Product Partner of USA Judo

"Shaklee has a long and proud history of working with world-class athletes around the globe. Over the past 40 years, our safe, proven, and 100% guaranteed nutritional products have powered athletes to win 146 medals in the Summer and Winter Games. As USA Judo moves toward the 2020 Games and beyond, Shaklee is thrilled to announce the partnership with USA Judo to help our athletes bring home the gold." - Roger Barnett, Shaklee Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Shaklee Sports Nutrition line offers a variety of natural sports performance products designed to Energize, Hydrate, Build, and Recover.

Energize – Performance® Zero Calorie Energy Drink and Energy Chews

Hydrate – Performance Low-Calorie and Endurance Electrolyte Drinks

Build – Performance Advanced Physique 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein and Physique® + Bio-Build®

Recover – Performance PM Recovery Complex

Shaklee nutritional products are screened for over 350 contaminants, pesticides and impurities on every botanical ingredient; and undergo over 100,000 quality tests per year to make sure that products are safe for athletes and their families. In addition, every lot of Shaklee Sports Nutritional products is tested for over 485 compounds including 274 substances banned in sport and 211 not banned in sport, such as prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Furthermore, Shaklee requires all manufacturing facilities of its Sports Nutrition products to provide certification that no ingredients from the WADA Prohibited List are ever present in their facilities and undertakes regular audits to assure full compliance with their stringent quality standards.

"USA Judo is excited to sign with Shaklee as the official partner for nutritional products," said USA Judo CEO, Keith Bryant. "We have put a lot research into finding a safe, clean, supplement provider for our athletes. We believe Shaklee is the perfect partner in this space, not only for their diverse product line, but also for their high level of integrity in producing their products and experience working with elite athletes. We are also thrilled to extend the value of our partnership with Shaklee to registered USA Judo clubs as a way provide them with revenue generation opportunities and support at the local level."

Shaklee products will become available for purchase to USA Judo Members through the USA Judo site or their local USA Judo registered club.

About Shaklee Corporation: Shaklee Corporation, a leading natural nutrition company, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements, as well as healthy weight, beauty, sports and green household products, all designed to be in harmony with nature. The company is based in Pleasanton, California with global operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

About United States Judo Inc: USA Judo, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of Judo in the United States. Established in 1980, USA Judo is a member of the United States Olympic Committee and the International Judo Federation, and one of the few NGB's that serve both Olympic and Paralympic (visually impaired) disciplines under one roof. USA Judo enables all United States athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in domestic and international judo competitions and provides maximum opportunities to all its members with programs from core development to Olympic and Paralympic gold.

