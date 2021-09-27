Shaklee Launches Meology™ Kids: Customizable & Comprehensive Vitamin Gummy Packs For Children

Meology Kids offers 100% of the daily value of 8 core nutrients, 3x more DHA & EPA, and 1/3 less sugar, all in a single pack, compared to multiple bottles from other popular brands. Included in every pack of Meology Kids is Shaklee's new Omega-3 Gellys™ with 300 mg of DHA & EPA omega-3s, which according to research, up to 90% of kids do not get enough of in their regular diets.

"Everything we do here at Shaklee is firmly rooted in science, and we have been committed to developing innovative products for health and home for over 65 years. We are thrilled to provide another way to nourish families with Meology Kids," says Roger Barnett, Chairman & CEO of Shaklee. "Investing in the future of our children's health and nutrition is more important than ever before and Shaklee is dedicated to providing the next generation—our children—with vitamins backed by science that help developing bodies and minds."

"We wanted to create a product that tasted great and was fun to take so it appealed to children, but we also wanted to make sure that it was a nutritionally superior offering without any of the bad stuff so caretakers feel confident in what they are providing," says Melina Baxter, Chief Marketing Officer for Shaklee. "From core vitamins and minerals to immunity-boosting nutrients, to 300 mg of DHA & EPA to support brain and eye function,* Meology Kids is built to eliminate the guesswork for parents. This one pack, delivered in convenient monthly boxes, provides just what your children need for a strong nutritional foundation."

Shaklee is partnering with Vitamin Angels® for a buy one, give one program. Every Meology Kids box purchased provides a donation to Vitamin Angels to reach a child in need with life-changing nutritional support. Vitamin Angels delivers essential health and nutrition services to underserved women and children in the US and around the world through a network of 2,000 program partners worldwide.

Each box of Meology Kids includes a month of gummy packs. Each pack features two (2) multivitamin gummies, one (1) immunity gummy, and one (1) Omega-3 Gelly. Meology Kids is free from dairy/lactose, gluten/wheat, soy, egg, peanut, tree nut, and shellfish and is non-GMO. Meology Kids is available in the US only from September 24 on meologykids.com for $35 with a monthly subscription. Price discounts are available for homes with more than one child to ensure accessibility to all. A Climate Neutral Certified company, Shaklee continues its commitment to the environment with Meology Kids using recyclable packs, 100% recyclable shipper boxes, and 100% recyclable dispensers made from sustainable materials using wind energy.

About Shaklee

At Shaklee, we make healthy happen. Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US over 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 100 published scientific studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and distributors in North America and Asia. With over 65 years of research, science, nature, and proof behind us, we are committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives.

