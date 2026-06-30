SHAMEFUL HARASSMENT OF PETE BUTTIGIEG'S FAMILY SHOWS NEED TO REFORM CHILD ABUSE REPORTING LAWS, NATIONAL CHILD ADVOCACY ORGANIZATION SAYS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The trauma inflicted on the four-year-old children of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, triggered by a ludicrous, anonymous false report to a child abuse hotline, illustrates the urgent need to reform child abuse reporting laws, a national child advocacy group said Monday.

The National Coalition for Child Protection Reform called for replacing anonymous reporting to child abuse hotlines with confidential reporting and replacing mandatory reporting by professionals who work with children with permissive reporting.

America just got a lesson in the enormous power and harm of a massive child welfare surveillance state. Post this

"Much of America just got its first partial lesson in how the 'child protection' system really works (and why it should be called a family policing system)," said NCCPR Executive Director Richard Wexler. "Two four-year-old children were the unwilling teachers.

"What happened to the children of Pete Buttigieg is horrible," Wexler said. "It is not meant to diminish this harm in any way to add that for most children, children who are overwhelmingly poor and disproportionately nonwhite, the experience is even more traumatic. It may involve caseworkers pounding on the door in the middle of the night and demanding entry, forcing the children out of bed and strip-searching them on the spot, looking for bruises. At its worst, it may involve tearing the children from their parents' arms and forcing them into foster care with strangers, with its own trauma and high risk of abuse.

"Such investigations are nothing unusual," Wexler said. "More than one-third of all American children and more than half of all Black children will endure a child abuse investigation at some point during their childhoods, almost always as a result of reports that are false or that confuse poverty with neglect. For most of them, the trauma of the investigation will be worse than what the Buttigieg children endured.

"The result is a massive child welfare surveillance state that needlessly traumatizes millions of children and so overloads the system that workers have less time to find children in real danger," Wexler said. "Though the current system does it all in the name of child safety, in fact, this system makes all children less safe."

NCCPR's full analysis of what happened to the Buttigieg children is on the NCCPR Child Welfare Blog. More ways to reform the system are on the NCCPR website.

Richard Wexler, rwexler(at)nccpr(dot)info

SOURCE National Coalition for Child Protection Reform