Shamrock Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Content Strategy Fund with $813 Million in Commitments

Builds on More Than a Decade of Investing Across the Global Content and Media Rights Ecosystem, Including Music, Film, Television, Sports, Gaming, and the Creator Economy

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors, today announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Content Fund IV, L.P. ("Content IV" or "the Fund") with $813 million of total capital commitments.* Driven by strong support from both existing and new limited partners, Content IV was oversubscribed by first close and completed fundraising in just over three months,1 significantly exceeding its $700 million target.

Content IV is the fourth content acquisition fund within Shamrock's Content Strategy, which launched in 2015 and has grown to currently manage over $3.3 billion in AUM across equity and debt products2, representing a premium, scaled, and diversified portfolio. Consistent with its predecessor funds, Content IV will focus on acquiring premium, cash flow generating content and media rights across the evolving global entertainment landscape.

The Fund will leverage Shamrock's deep sector expertise, longstanding industry relationships, and proprietary data and analytics capabilities to identify, acquire, and actively manage content and rights that are positioned to benefit from dynamic global consumption trends. The strategy's current pipeline spans music, film, television, sports, video games, and creator economy opportunities, reflecting the increasing consumer engagement and monetization across these sectors globally.

Content IV will be managed by Shamrock's dedicated Content Strategy team who have built and scaled Shamrock's Content Strategy since its inception in 2015. The team also draws on Shamrock's nearly 50-year history investing across the global media and entertainment landscape.

"For more than a decade, we have invested in content and media rights, and this fundraise reflects the depth of the expertise and platform we have built at Shamrock," commented Patrick Russo, Partner and Executive Committee member at Shamrock. "Our team brings proven experience across film, television, music, gaming, sports and beyond, which allows us to underwrite complexity and structure investments with a high degree of conviction. As content becomes more global, more valuable, and more complex to finance, we believe the need for sophisticated, long-term capital partners has never been greater. We have built our strategy to meet that need for content creators and rights-holders worldwide. We are grateful to our existing and new investors for their support and energized by the compelling opportunities ahead of us across the global content ecosystem."

"The content landscape has never been more complex or more compelling," commented Jason Sklar, Partner and Executive Committee member at Shamrock. "We are witnessing a fundamental restructuring of how IP is created, owned, and monetized - and we believe we are uniquely positioned to see how all of these content worlds connect and converge. This fundraise is built on a simple but powerful conviction: the most valuable content assets are the ones that fans return to across generations, regardless of where or how they consume them. We are long-term investors, and the trust we have earned alongside artists, creators, and rights holders is the foundation of everything we do."

The Fund attracted commitments from a globally diversified investor base that includes pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, and other institutional investors across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Shamrock believes the strong demand for Content IV reflects investor confidence in the firm's differentiated investment approach and established track record of generating attractive, uncorrelated returns across market cycles.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock Capital. No placement agent was used in connection with the fundraising process.

*Total commitments are inclusive of the GP commitment.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC ("Shamrock Capital") is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $7.4B billion of assets under management as of May 11, 2026. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

1 The fundraise rolling first-close ended January 30, 2026.

2 AUM as of May 15, 2026.

Contact Information

Investors:

Leah Hiraoka, Shamrock Capital

[email protected]

Media:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC