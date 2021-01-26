PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms is putting a deliciously unexpected twist on chocolate milk in the new year. Introducing Swirled, an elevated and irresistible chocolate milk that blends creamy dairy and natural, plant-based ingredients. The indulgent hybrid offers the best of both worlds with real chocolate milk and the reduced sugar and healthy fats found in real coconut cream and almonds.

Shamrock Farms Announces New Elevated Chocolate Milk Beverage, Swirled

"With Shamrock Farms Swirled, we're putting a new twist on chocolate milk by blending sweet and creamy coconut, the richness of real almonds and fresh milk into one drink," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Swirled is a delicious, upscale take on the classic beverage and answers an unmet need of many adults who love chocolate milk but are looking for something more decadent yet still healthy. With an uncompromising flavor, it's perfect for those who are plant-curious or plant-based but crave the benefits and taste of real milk."

Available in two decadent flavors, Chocolate Coconut and Chocolate Almond Coconut, Swirled is a blissful blend of cocoa, coconut cream and real almonds made with pure, great tasting milk from Shamrock Farms' family of local farms. With less sugar than the leading chocolate milk, Swirled has a silky-smooth texture with nine essential nutrients and is free of artificial colors, ingredients, sweeteners and growth hormones like rBST, making it a choice that adults can feel good about.

Swirled joins Shamrock Farms' full lineup of 12-ounce, on-the-go beverages, including Shamrock Farms Whole Milk and Shamrock Farms 2% Reduced Fat Milk. Also available in 32-ounce, look for Swirled in dairy cases including select Redner's, Weis, Safeway, Albertsons and Giant Food stores.

From farm to shelf in just two days, be sure to keep an eye out for Roxie and the Shamrock Farms signature green tops across the country, including 12-ounce Whole Milk and 12-ounce Whole Chocolate Milk now available in Dollar General stores nationwide.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922, Shamrock Farms is committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

