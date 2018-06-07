PHOENIX, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms, one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country, is turning heads with striking new packaging across its portfolio of premium ready-to-drink protein milk shakes, cold brew coffee and single-serve milk products.

Shamrock Farms is Raising the Bar and Bringing Fresh Style to the Dairy Case

The new look, which includes redesigned clear PET bottles and vibrant graphics, highlights the start of a company-wide evolution to more prominently display Shamrock Farms' century-long commitment to purity and freshness. Informative bold typography outlines key product health benefits such as high-protein and low-calorie count, while flavor-depicting imagery and signature green tops help accentuate the amazing taste.

"We're a family-owned dairy driven by an entrepreneurial spirit," said Ann Ocaña chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "We've always prided ourselves on producing the best-tasting products, and the ability to innovate. With the help of award-winning design firm Flood Creative, our new packaging stands out on the shelf and better reflects our farm-fresh ingredients and delicious taste."

Rockin' Protein and Cold Brew Coffee & Milk are specially formulated for people who lead an active, healthy lifestyle, and crave a great-tasting beverage that they can enjoy on the go. Whether it is a protein-packed Rockin' Protein before or after a workout, or a cold brew coffee for an energy boost, both are made from pure, fresh Shamrock Farms' milk to ensure a rich and creamy taste. From competitive athletes, to busy moms, Shamrock Farms is what people of all fitness levels trust to stay at the top of their game.

"Rockin' Protein is my daily go-to protein source," says two-time All-Pro football player and longtime brand partner, A.J. Green. "It not only helps me build muscle and recover faster, but it's without question the best tasting protein drink out there. My wife, Miranda, loves it too because it's high in protein, but low in calories, carbs and sugar."

Shamrock Farms is a family-owned-and-operated company that was founded nearly 100 years ago. With an entrepreneurial spirit, eye for innovation and nationwide distribution, including 50,000 quick service restaurants and 40,000 grocery and convenience store outlets such as Kroger, Publix and Wawa, Shamrock Farms is poised for continued growth and longevity. Keep an eye out for the field of green in the dairy case, as the new Rockin' Protein and Cold Brew Coffee & Milk packaging rolls out next week, with the entire portfolio of Shamrock Farms milk-based products updated and in stores later this year.

For more information on the brand evolution, follow Shamrock Farms and Rockin' Protein on social media, or visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com.

About Shamrock Farms: Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative milk-based offerings include Rockin' Protein, Shamrock Farms Cold Brew Coffee & Milk and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Headquartered in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit rockinprotein.com or shamrockfarms.net.

