Shandong Airlines Selects Sabre to Drive Intelligent Retailing in China and Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that China-based carrier Shandong Airlines is the latest to select several intelligent retailing solutions from the Sabre Commercial Platform. Under this agreement, Shandong Airlines will leverage Sabre AirVision Schedule Manager and Sabre AirVision Fares Manager to drive revenue optimization and accelerate how the airline competes in the Asian market.

"As Shandong Airlines continues to evolve to cater to the growing needs of travelers in and around China, we recognize the value of onboarding innovative technology solutions from leading technology providers like Sabre to bolster our commercial management capabilities. The intelligent solutions the Sabre Commercial Platform has to offer will fuel our business strategy and help to set ourselves apart in the highly competitive environment in which we operate," said a spokesperson from Shandong Airlines.

Shandong Airlines has a vast network of domestic and international routes across the Asia Pacific region. With the implementation of Sabre's innovative commercial planning solutions, Shandong Airlines will drive revenue maximization, significantly improve its efficiency by reducing the amount of manual processes, and intelligently optimize operations from a schedule planning and fare management perspective. Schedule Manager will empower schedule planners to be more confident by generating intelligent insights, enhancing management reporting capabilities and improving analytics. Moreover, the adoption of Fares Manager will allow the carrier to monitor and change their fares quickly and efficiently, making fare filing much easier and accurate. Sabre's cutting-edge technology will also help Shandong Airlines with the efficient management of private contracts and help to generate tangible business intelligence to significantly improve the airline's revenue pipeline.

"Sabre is a global company that prides itself on offering a localized approach to its customers. With support from our team based in Shanghai, we are well positioned to drive China's thriving aviation industry, already providing cutting-edge solutions and services to more than 30 of the country's top carriers," said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president & regional general manager, North Asia, Travel Solutions. "We've acquired exceptional knowledge about China, its unique needs, and the significant opportunity for airlines to optimize revenue potential, and we are focused on supporting all carriers as they continue on their growth trajectory. Sabre is pleased to be a strategic technology partner to Shandong Airlines as it continues to expand its footprint across the region," she added.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Shandong Airlines

Shandong Airlines Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shanghang Group"), which is known as the "Wing of Shandong", is a joint venture of nine stakeholders including Air China and and Shandong Finance Investment Group Co., Ltd. It was established on March 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Ji'nan. In the past 24 years, Shandong Airlines has always placed "Safety, Profitability, On Time Performance and Quality Services" in the first place. Up to now, it has 123 Boeing B737 series aircraft; currently it has more than 200 domestic, international and regional routes, more than 3,700 flights a week to more than 80 large and medium-sized cities across the country, and opened routes to Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, and India. Shandong Airlines has maintained a safe record for 24 years. By 2020 the company plans to operate 160 aircrafts. Shandong Airlines also has been ranked among the best in the China civil aviation industry for its on time performance since 2005. In recent years, Shandong Airlines Group has actively responded to market competition and challenges, accelerated the pace of structural adjustment, and actively implemented internal reforms. In particular, since the strategic cooperation with Air China, the profit level has increased year by year, and it has achieved profitability for 13 consecutive years since 2006.

SABR-F

Media Contact:

Maxime-Elisabeth Illick

Sabre Public Relations, APAC

maxime.illick@sabre.com

+65 6426 0088

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

