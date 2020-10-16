Shane Adams, Founder and CEO of Sagacious Consultants, Joins Incisive Consultants as Partner to Lead Strategy and Growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisive Consultants, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) consulting firm, announced today that Shane Adams will be joining as VP of Strategy and Growth. In this new role, Adams will lead the development of strategic initiatives and operational innovation in the healthcare IT space.

Shane Adams is a serial entrepreneur with ventures in healthcare, consulting, real estate, software and philanthropy. After launching his career at Epic, Shane founded Sagacious Consultants, a Best in KLAS Epic consulting firm, acquired by Accenture.

Shane Adams, VP of Strategy and Growth at Incisive Consultants, LLC.

"Shane is the perfect addition to the Incisive Team. His passion, vision, and industry expertise is unmatched," said Chris Blackerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Not only has Shane successfully developed a fantastic consulting firm in his past, he has spent the last five years in tech and venture capital. Shane brings an incredibly innovative approach to moving the needle forward in healthcare IT."

Incisive was co-founded in 2018 by Chris Blackerby, John Freeman, and Kyle Adams, who were members of the leadership team at Sagacious. Minority owned and highly praised by both consultants and health systems, Incisive is rapidly making their mark on the industry.

"I've really been looking forward to diving back into what I know best, healthcare consulting. As an entrepreneur at heart, what the Incisive team has already done in the industry really caught my attention," said Adams. "Incisive's focus on an amazing company culture and the quality of their consultants played a large part in my decision to partner with them. Despite the obstacles this pandemic has surfaced, Incisive has done an incredible job at supporting their employees and delivering excellent service to clients. I want to focus on innovation within the EHR industry and the development of valuable service offerings to help our clients obtain a higher return on their EHR system investment."

See the video interview with Shane Adams by visiting visit www.incisive-consultants.com.

About Incisive Consultants

Founded in 2018. Incisive Consultants is an Electronic Health Record consulting firm dedicated to supporting healthcare organizations by providing the best Epic consultants to execute any size project.

Incisive now brings an innovative approach to client service and company culture, led by our people. Since the launch, Incisive has grown to operate in over a dozen states with offices in Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Austin, and Scottsdale.

