Shane Evans Joins MX as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Accelerate Growth

"Shane Evans brings a wealth of sales leadership experience and a proven track record of building world-class teams and driving record growth that will be critical in the next phase of growth at MX," said Ryan Caldwell, CEO of MX. "With MX having just raised $100M while being cash flow positive and profitable, Shane will dramatically accelerate MX's efforts to build a world-class organization and further scale MX's market leadership. Through the entire process of getting to know Shane, it's been clear he strongly reflects MX's mission and values and will be a natural fit at MX."

For more than two decades, Evans successfully built high performing sales teams at high-growth technology companies and data providers. For more than five years at Qualtrics, he played a critical role in the growth and expansion of a global sales team culminating in the company's record-breaking $8B acquisition by SAP. He also held executive sales leadership roles at PROS, InMoment, and AxisPointe.

"The innovation that I have seen at MX, coupled with a monumental digital transformation in the fintech industry, generated a once in a lifetime opportunity for growth at MX that I'm thrilled to be part of," said Shane Evans, Chief Revenue Officer at MX. "Together with the executive team, we will build a global sales and partnership organization focused on helping organizations of all sizes improve the lives of their customers and empower the world to be financially strong."

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

