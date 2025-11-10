Shanghai CIIE salon spotlights China market potential

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

Business leaders and diplomats convened in Shanghai on Nov 9 for the Potside Chats "CIIE Roundtable: New Horizons" salon to explore opportunities arising from China's vast consumer market and the China International Import Expo.

International business leaders and diplomats pose for a group photo at the Potside Chats "CIIE Roundtable: New Horizons" salon in Shanghai on Nov 9, 2025. [Photo/China Daily]

Organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and China Daily, the event served as a platform for dialogue, offering insights into China's evolving consumer trends, business environment, and the global impact of its high-level opening-up.

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, emphasized China's growing consumer demand. "China is at a stage where consumers are ready to shop. That's why CIIE is so important, to showcase foreign brands, including American brands," Zheng said, noting a shift in focus towards consumption in China's development plans.

Highlighting the consistent participation of US companies at the CIIE, Zheng said, "Despite all the political tensions between the two countries, our companies have been here consistently. They see China as a very strategic market for them."

Oscar Felipe Rueda Plata, commercial counselor of the Embassy of Colombia in China, shared his observations on distinctive Chinese consumer behaviors.

He cited the popularity of "Labubu dolls", the Zibo barbecue trend, live-streaming commerce, and the Luckin Coffee and Guizhou Moutai collaboration, emphasizing that consumer behavior in China is "unpredictable, emotional, and collective."

As Colombia participated as a guest of honor country at the CIIE, Rueda Plata said, "This is the first time we have the honor to be the guest country in this exhibition. I always say that this is the 8th edition of the CIIE, and eight in Chinese culture is very important because it means good luck and prosperity. I do believe this is no coincidence, but it's actually the reflection of the real relationship between both our countries that is strengthening."

Ivan Kinsella, vice president of Public Relations at Zespri Greater China, pointed to the increasing consumer focus on health and natural nutrition. "This year the trends for us have been more of a continuation of what we've seen before. The main one is healthy living and natural nutrition," Kinsella said.

Discussing the impact of the CIIE on Zespri's growth, Kinsella noted, "Since the start of CIIE eight years ago, we have more than doubled our sales to China, and we are up to 160,000 tons now."

Jelena Grubor Stefanovic, director of the Representative Office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in China, underscored the importance of the CIIE in building networks and fostering relationships.

"It has been really the key platform that helped me build the network here," Stefanovic said. "It's really about building relations with the potential partners in terms of distributors for Serbian products and such with the governments, with the regions."

She also highlighted Shanghai's appeal as an entry point for businesses. "It really provides a soft landing to companies here. It's very international, so the transition phase is very easy if you're coming first time to China or to Asia in general."

Mark Kirk, general manager of the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, acknowledged CIIE's significance for the hospitality industry.

"CIIE is probably the most important event that happens in Shanghai for the hospitality industry," Kirk said, emphasizing the opportunity to showcase the hotel's services and quality to a diverse international clientele.

Dragana Kostic, vice president of BMW Asia Pacific Technology Center, emphasized the CIIE as a platform for showcasing new technologies and fostering international collaboration.

"BMW is not at the CIIE to sell cars. We are here to show what kind of new technologies we have and especially how we do that," Kostic said.

Kostic further noted Shanghai's appeal as a base for the BMW Asia Pacific Technology Center. "It will be based in Shanghai because it is easier for my overseas teams of different nationalities to collaborate and engage with one another here."

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn