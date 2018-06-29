Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd. will host the Belt & Road Brand Expo 2018 in Shanghai on June 29

The 15,000-square-meter exhibition is organized by the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Chamber of International Commerce Shanghai. Over 200 companies from 45 countries and regions, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the US, Uzbekistan as well as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, will take part. Exhibitors from around the world will showcase their products, technologies, and culture across many industries such as the food and beverage, cosmetics and skin care, handicrafts, home improvement, jewelry and jade, fashion and accessories, lifestyle, tourism and culture, and investment and trade sectors. During the expo, a comprehensive series of concurrent events will be held, including promotion activities, business match-making sessions, and performances highlighting the folk culture and customs of several of the attending countries.

Highlight 1: Specialty products of the participating countries will be on display

The event will feature two National Pavilions, one located in the Central Hall and the other in East Hall 2F. In the Central Hall, an introduction to the many cultures that now line the same routes that were, once upon a time, the ancient Silk Road, will be given, along with some "hands-on" experience activities, giving attendees a real feel to each of the cultures. Business match-making and commerce-related communication and cooperation will be staged in East Hall 2F.

Exhibits to be showcased for the first time at the event include ocean chalcedony from Madagascar, royal warrant products from the UK, ebony woodcarvings from Ghana, rose oil extracts from Iran, jam from Bulgaria, crystal from Brazil, alligator skin products from Ecuador, tequila from Mexico, crystal from the Czech Republic and truffle sauce from Croatia. Visitors can get up close and personal with exciting African drumming, Iran's hand-made Persian carpets, ruby and sapphire from Sri Lanka, Baltic Sea amber from Poland, Nepalese thangkas, Cuban cigars, French Bordeaux wines, fruits from Thailand, as well as Kopi Luwak or Civet coffee from Indonesia.

A series of "Enterprise Pavilions" will group together China-based exhibitors in East Hall 1F. Four provinces and regions, Ordos, Huzhou (well known for its silk), Xinjiang, and Taiwan will exhibit at the pavilions, showcasing a variety of specialty products spanning the culinary, cultural and tourism sectors.

Highlight 2: Product promotion activities and cultural events

In addition to a variety of eye-dazzling exhibits, the participating countries will host product promotion activities and cultural events to showcase their specialty products, local culture and history as well as unique ethnic charms. The cultural events will include traditional musical and dance performances by performers from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Serbia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. In addition, another key highlight will be an introduction to the folk culture of Chinese ethnic minorites through musical and dance performances, including a musical performance featuring a morin khuur, and a unique dance performance meant to welcome guests by local performers from Xinjiang.

The expo will also include educational and experience sessions where refined craftsmen will stage a series of performances, demonstrations, and lectures related to jewelry, tea and wine, incense lore, root carving, boccaro art, rubbings, and Thangka, all of which will come together to deliver an unmatched artistic experience. The audience will also have a chance to get a real and authentic sense of the culture, customs, and lifestyles that define each of the countries participating in the event.

Highlight 3: Concurrent events are being held to offer interactive experiences

During the exhibition, a number of concurrent events will be held, including 20 product promotion activities and 13 cultural events hosted by the different countries. Trade visitors will be provided with 120 business match-making sessions and opportunities to engage in up to 130 business meetings. In addition, exhibitors will host a variety of interactive events at their respective booths, including a freehand sketching performance, a hair styling event, gem appreciation, and games and a lucky draw. There will also be a picture selection campaign aired through WeChat moments to share the best photos taken onsite by attendees.

Highlight 4: Expanding into western China by establishing a footprint in Chongqing

Following the success of last year's exhibition, this year's expo will be presented as a tour event, giving interested audiences from outside of the Shanghai region an opportunity to experience the specialty products and national cultures of the participating countries. As a result, in addition to the Shanghai expo, the organizers plan to host an exhibition tour in Chongqing from November 23 to November 25, 2018. Chongqing is located at the junction of China's three major economic zones: the Silk Road Economic Belt, the China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor, and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. With the construction of the Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe International Railway, Chongqing has become an important location connecting three vast economic agglomerations: Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The organizers plan to expand into the western Chinese market and investigate the local business environment along with the exhibitors, in a move to provide unprecedented demonstration and exchange opportunities for both Chinese and international companies seeking to expand into the Chinese market.

Visit the Belt & Road Brand Expo 2018 from June 29 to July 1, 2018 to get up-close and personal with products from the 42 participating countries worldwide and experience their vibrant cultures.

