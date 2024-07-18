Shanghai introduces guidelines for luggage storage services

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Shanghai has issued guidelines for the construction of luggage storage facilities and related services in public places in response to concerns raised by domestic and international visitors who feel burdened by carrying luggage while traveling in the city.

The guidelines were formulated by the Shanghai Commercial Association under the guidance of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

This initiative coincides with the launch of Shanghai's first "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, which aims to provide a more convenient, efficient and safe luggage storage service for both domestic and international visitors.

The guidelines encourage and support the development of luggage storage services towards standardization, professionalism, chain operation, and platform operation. They are to be applied in major commercial areas, shopping streets, as well as surrounding areas of major cultural and tourist sites, sports venues, transportation hubs and nearby commercial outlets.

Currently, there are 395 designated points across the city's commercial sector that offer luggage storage services. This number is expected to increase to 500 by the end of July.

The guidelines, which are based on customer flow analysis and identified needs, emphasize the establishment of luggage storage service points that are tailored to the specific location.

Efforts are underway to achieve complete coverage of eight international consumer hubs – East Nanjing Road, Middle Huaihai Road, Yuyuan, West Nanjing Road, Lujiazui, Xujiahui, North Bund, and Hongqiao International Central Business District.

To ensure clear communication, signage for luggage storage services must be bilingual in Chinese ("行李寄存") and English ("Left Luggage"). Depending on the location, appropriate formats of luggage storage should be selected, such as a focus on smart luggage lockers in large commercial complexes and a mix of chain stores and street-side shops in other locations.

The guidelines also emphasize the importance of clearly informing customers about prohibited items, fees, service hours, maximum storage periods, service procedures, precautions, emergency protocols, and detailed locker dimensions for smart luggage storage lockers.

