Shanghai releases 2024 events guide

Shanghai has officially released a comprehensive guide for its 2024 events, showcasing a wide ranging selection of 70 top-tier cultural, sports, tourism, business, and exhibition events. The Chinese-English bilingual guide, themed "Shanghai Let's Meet," was unveiled at a ceremony by the municipal government on April 9.

The city has already hosted remarkable events this year, including the energetic MAGIC Shanghai 3x3 Basketball Youth Tournament in January, the International Skating Union Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in February, and the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in March.

Visitors to Shanghai can look forward to a diverse array of experiences in the coming months. These include exploring the ancient Shu civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha at the Shanghai Museum East, savoring Shanghai-style coffee at the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival, and witnessing the exhilarating action of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

May will feature the 55 Shopping Festival and the Olympic Qualifier Series, while subsequent months will offer a rich tapestry of events. These include the Shanghai International Film Festival, ChinaJoy, the Shanghai Book Fair, the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the Shining Shanghai Festival, and the Shanghai International Arts Festival, among others.

In addition, IP SHANGHAI, Shanghai's city image resource-sharing platform, will establish a dedicated column to gather official event information and guide services.

Click to learn more: https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-shanghailetsmeet/index.html

