Shanghai to launch over 1,000 activities to boost summer consumption

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Shanghai is gearing up for the fifth Shanghai Shopping Festival and the inaugural Shanghai Summer international consumption season, offering a fusion of business, travel, culture, and sports with a lineup of over 1,000 unique activities.

The shopping festival will spotlight four key economic aspects – debut economy, brand economy, nighttime economy, and livestreaming economy – alongside four major consumption categories – new types, services, automobiles, and green consumption. The opening ceremony will be held in late April, with subsequent announcements of accomplishments, establishing the Global New Product Launch Season and 55@Shanghai, or dubbed as "love shopping Shanghai", as the two primary initiatives.

In addition, the Shanghai Summer event, running from the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, will feature 65 high-quality concerts, music festivals, artistic performances, cultural and art exhibitions, and major sports events. Notable activities will include the "On the Top of the Pyramid: the Civilization of Ancient Egypt" show, the "City Walk Pro" Shanghai city experience season, the first Shanghai international cruise festival, the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, and the Shanghai Masters ATP1000. The event will also showcase 58 distinctive themed activities, ensuring a diverse urban consumption experience.

The Shanghai Summer international consumption season will be an annual event, with this year marking its first edition.

Benchmark events:

Shanghai Night Festival

Features sports nights, terrace seasons, craft beer festivals with nightlife guides, and nightlife consumption vouchers.

Leyou Shanghai art season

Residents and tourists can access the Leyou Shanghai art season guide to learn about the season's performance schedule.

Shanghai Green Consumption Season

Citywide campaigns will be launched to promote green consumption pioneer businesses, including green shopping malls, restaurants, markets, and brands.

Shanghai Automobile Consumption Carnival

The carnival will feature a series of promotional events, new car debuts, and exhibitions across the city's 11 demonstration areas in Pudong New Area, and the Putuo, Baoshan, Songjiang, and Jiading districts, offering various trade-in subsidies for consumers.

Shanghai Import Shopping Festival

Activities such as themed events for imported goods, cross-border shopping festivals, and online shopping events for premium export products will be launched, offering discounts on various quality goods on designated trading platforms.

Shanghai Digital Life Festival

Activities such as "digital life", "brand livestreaming", "digital business district", "digital culture and tourism", and "digital business boosting agriculture" will be introduced to promote the entry of new online consumer brands.

Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival

A large-scale carnival will be held in early May on the Xuhui riverside, featuring coffee markets, heritage brand displays, sports events, and performances.

Made in Shanghai

Focuses on domestic trendy products to promote Shanghai's manufacturing enterprises.

Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival

Events such as the global gourmet market, international chef skill exchanges, and global premium landmark ingredient releases will be organized. The Shanghai Global Gourmet Index report will also be released.

Shanghai Diamond and Gems Culture Festival

Brand flash mobs, trendy markets, jewelry culture displays, and a jewelry design competition.

Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival

Major sporting events such as the Olympic Qualifier Series, the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, and the Shanghai Marathon will be held to promote the integration of Shanghai's sports events with commercial, cultural, tourism, and exhibition industries.

Shanghai Urban Experience Carnival

The 2024 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Healthcare.

Shanghai Neighborhood Life Festival

A week-long series of themed activities promoting higher-quality products and services.

Shanghai Silk Road E-commerce Carnival

Themed activities for countries such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Italy, and Chile, and events such as the Silk Road coffee festival, wine festival, gourmet expo, and Silk Road cloud exhibition and sale.

"Happiness Express" noon market

Promotes high-quality goods and services in enterprises, parks, and buildings during employee lunches and spare time.

55@Shanghai ("love shopping Shanghai")

This year's Double Five Shopping Festival will introduce 55@Shanghai, or "love shopping Shanghai", offering combo service packages and promoting a city guide, covering unique commercial districts, popular sites, and venues.

Shanghai home appliance trade-in carnival

The event will feature activities organized by enterprises offering discounts for trading in old home appliances for new ones and promoting green and smart home appliances.

"First in Shanghai"

The "First in Shanghai" campaign unveils new policies and global partnerships. Later in April, the city will host the Global New Product Launch Season and Shanghai International Cosmetic Festival.

Shanghai international cruise festival

In early August, the inaugural Shanghai international cruise festival, a two-week event, will be held. Additionally, a youth cruise sports summer camp and an international cruise culture exhibition will be organized.

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn