Shanghai Summer Intl Consumption Season invites global tourists

The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season Global Promotion Conference was held on June 21 at the Sinan Mansions Literature House, hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality.

Shanghai Summer, a summer consumption promotion event, will take place from July to October, welcoming both domestic and international consumers to gather in Shanghai, explore the city, and enjoy its vibrant summer atmosphere.

Unveiling of official Shanghai Summer logo

The international consumption season has introduced a new logo crafted to invigorate urban summer spending. The logo, revealed during the conference, incorporates elements of Shanghai's cityscape. The design features a mosaic of shapes forming a stained-glass window with vibrant colors that represent the energy of Shanghai in summer.

Launch of global promotion campaign

The global promotion of Shanghai Summer has commenced, inviting people from around the world to visit and enjoy Shanghai. The campaign video will be featured across various multilingual media platforms, including Shanghai Let's Meet, IP Shanghai, International Services Shanghai, City News Service, and 25 other travel, social, news, and image platforms. These efforts aim to reach a broad international audience, highlighting the unique appeal of Shanghai's summer events.

Introduction of Shanghai Summer smart activity schedule

To ensure tourists do not miss any exciting events during their stay, the smart activity schedule for Shanghai Summer has been launched. Accessible through the WeChat mini-program "I GO Shanghai", it offers intelligent scheduling, information services, and AI-powered Q&A in both Mandarin and English. This tool is designed to enhance the visitor experience by providing easy access to event details and personalized itineraries.

A Plethora of exciting activities

Shanghai Summer 2024 promises a rich tapestry of events spanning from the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October. The lineup includes seven major internationally influential events:

On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt Exhibition

The First Shanghai International Cruise Festival

City Walk Pro: Experience Shanghai Now

Shanghai Tourism Festival

The First Shanghai International Light Festival

The First Shanghai International Electronic Music Festival

ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters

In addition to these marquee events, there will be 58 other key activities with domestic and international appeal, such as performances by the Berliner Philharmoniker and Blue Man Group, as well as the MXGP Motocross World Championship.

Shanghai is extending a cordial invitation for global tourists to partake in the excitement of Shanghai Summer firsthand.

