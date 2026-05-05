Shania Twain's Name Takes Root With New Signature Rose

Developed by Rosen Tantau and grown by April & Ashley, the Shania Twain™ rose pairs world-class genetics with purpose

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shania Twain Foundation proudly announces the debut of a stunning new rose named in honor of global music icon and philanthropist Shania Twain, now available through luxury rose provider April & Ashley. Personally selected by Twain, the Shania Twain™ rose celebrates beauty, resilience and giving back.

"This is a meaningful way to connect something as timeless as a rose with a mission rooted in compassion and impact," said Shania Twain. "A portion of proceeds from each plant sold will support the Shania Twain Foundation's efforts to improve the lives of children and families in need."

The Shania Twain Foundation debuts new rose named in honor of Shania Twain, now available through AprilandAshley.com. Post this

The Shania Twain Foundation focuses on improving food security for underserved communities, funding strategic partnerships that deliver essential support to children and families.

Introduced in collaboration with Rosen-Tantau, the renowned German rose breeder recognized worldwide for innovation and excellence, and April & Ashley, the U.S.-based grower behind exclusive, celebrity-developed varieties, the Shania Twain™ Hybrid Tea rose is based on Rosen-Tantau's celebrated Dornburger Schlossrose with large pink and yellow blooms, a light fruity fragrance and strong performance across hardiness zones USDA 5–11 and Canadian zones 6–9.

"From the genetics to the final bloom, the Shania Twain™ rose embodies what April & Ashley represents: thoughtful craftsmanship, exceptional quality and roses designed to be enjoyed by gardeners of all experience levels," said Tyler Francis, lead farmer and co-founder of April & Ashley.

For more information, go to AprilandAshley.com/products/Shania-Twain.

About The Shania Twain Foundation: Founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain, the Shania Twain Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families living in poverty. Focused on food security, the foundation funds strategic partnerships that empower nonprofits to provide essential services in their communities. Learn more at shaniatwainfoundation.com.

About April & Ashley: April & Ashley delivers rose bouquets and rose bushes grown and harvested by its own farmers, shipping them fresh directly to customers' doors. With no warehouses or middlemen, every rose is cut to order and carefully handled to ensure exceptional beauty, fragrance and longevity. Built on generations of family-owned rose-growing expertise, April & Ashley offers a curated selection of premium and exclusive varieties while stewarding the land through responsible growing practices, recyclable packaging and meaningful community support. Discover roses grown with intention at aprilandashley.com.

About Rosen Tantau: Rosen Tantau is a globally recognized rose breeding company founded in 1906 in Uetersen, Germany. For more than a century, the firm has specialized in the development and cultivation of premium garden and cut rose varieties, earning a reputation as one of the world's leading rose breeders. With a diverse portfolio of celebrated cultivars and a presence in markets around the world, Rosen Tantau continues to advance innovation, quality and floricultural excellence. Learn more at rosen-tantau.com.

About Shania Twain: Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music's most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today.

With six acclaimed studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One," and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. She is currently working on new material for her seventh studio album with Republic Records, while also developing television and film projects.

SOURCE April & Ashley