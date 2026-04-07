Shannon Cavallo Named Chief Financial Officer of BL Companies

MERIDEN, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Companies, an employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental and land surveying firm, has announced that Shannon Cavallo has joined the firm as its new chief financial officer.

Shannon Cavallo

With experience spanning manufacturing, utilities, banking and the nonprofit sector, Cavallo has built a reputation for connecting complex information with clear, actionable business strategy. At BL Companies, she will lead efforts to transform financial and operational data into insights that support sustainable growth and empower teams across the organization.

"Shannon has the intelligence, expertise and ability to perform the duties of CFO, but it's her leadership, team-first attitude and dedication to community that truly make her an optimal fit at BL," says President and CEO Carolyn Stanworth. "The success and advancement of the people around her, whether it be her coworkers, students or mentees, is just as important to her as her own. Shannon will help ensure that BL and all of our employee-owners will continue to grow and prosper."

Cavallo currently serves as an adjunct professor in business intelligence and data analytics at Post University, where she helps prepare graduate students to apply data analysis and visualization in real-world business environments. She is also an elected member of the Region 15 Board of Education, where she serves as Financial and Facilities Chairperson, and actively volunteers with local organizations supporting families and children.

Cavallo brings a passion for numbers, strategy and storytelling through data to her role at BL Companies. Early in her career, she expanded her expertise beyond traditional finance, learning coding and data infrastructure to better understand how information is collected, structured and analyzed. This experience sparked an interest in the technical side of analytics and the role that strong data foundations play in guiding business strategy.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut, where she discovered her passion for accounting after initial interest in engineering, Cavallo completed the Executive Education in Financial Excellence program and earned her MBA in Finance, also at UConn.

Cavallo was most recently CFO at Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut, and previously was senior director, head of data analytics and technology enablement at Webster Bank for 10 years.

About BL Companies

BL Companies is a 100% employee-owned company providing multidiscipline architectural, engineering, environmental and land surveying services to clients throughout the U.S. BL is consistently listed among the Top 500 Design Firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record and has over 375 employee-owners across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. blcompanies.com

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Mike Wollschlager

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SOURCE BL Companies