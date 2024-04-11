Shannon Hobbs Joins BNY Mellon as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has appointed Shannon Hobbs as Chief People Officer. Ms. Hobbs will join the company on June 3, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Vince, and will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"Our people and culture are among our core strengths, and the People Team is central to how we will continue to succeed as a firm and as a top talent destination," said Mr. Vince. "Shannon is a proven leader with a commercial mindset, and deep expertise in operational and transformational leadership within our industry. We are delighted to welcome her to BNY Mellon as we continue to power our culture."

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining BNY Mellon, a global financial institution with a 240-year history and an even more compelling future," said Ms. Hobbs. "The pace of change in financial services has never been faster, but the differentiator will always be culture and our talent. I am looking forward to working with BNY Mellon's talented people and leaders as we continue to build and empower a world-class team that helps our clients achieve their ambitions."

Ms. Hobbs joins BNY Mellon from GEICO, where she most recently served as Chief People Officer, overseeing all aspects of talent and people strategy including recruiting, diversity and inclusion, team engagement, leadership development, compensation and benefits, as well as internal/external communications and change management.

Previously, Ms. Hobbs was Chief Human Resources Officer for American Century Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in key human resources leadership roles for 10 years at JPMorgan Chase.

Ms. Hobbs earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development from Golden Gate University.

