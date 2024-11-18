Shaping a Green Future: Hydrom's Inaugural gH2 Investor Day Set to Showcase Oman's Hydrogen Milestones and Investment Opportunities

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global energy markets pivot toward sustainable solutions, Hydrom, the Sultanate of Oman's green hydrogen orchestrator, is set to host its inaugural "gH 2 Investor Day" this December, opening doors for select potential partners and industry leaders keen to secure an early-mover advantage in the green hydrogen sector. The event will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to witness Oman's progress and explore new strategic investment opportunities within one of the world's most promising hydrogen markets.

Hydrom's gH 2 Investor Day will provide a comprehensive update on the Sultanate's green hydrogen progress, covering key projects and initiatives alongside Oman's plans for its third auction round, expected in early 2025. Attendees will also receive an update on a groundbreaking collaboration for liquid hydrogen, marked by a Joint Study Agreement with the Port of Amsterdam. This agreement, signed during COP28, aims to establish the world's first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen route from Oman, positioning the nation as a global hub in green hydrogen exports.

To date, Hydrom has successfully secured eight large-scale green hydrogen projects with consortiums from 22 global companies, representing a collective investment commitment exceeding USD 49 billion. These projects mark a significant step toward Oman's ambitious target of producing up to 1.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. To support this growth sustainably, Hydrom launched a multi-sector ecosystem readiness program that has generated 26 forward-thinking initiatives to ensure the sector's resilience and scalability. These initiatives span crucial areas including permits, logistics, workforce development, and local content, laying the groundwork for a fully integrated, efficient hydrogen ecosystem. Among the program's outcomes has been the introduction of a "single permit system" to streamline regulatory approvals, while shared infrastructure pathways enhance resource optimization and reduce costs for developers.

