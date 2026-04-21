SHAPING THE FOOD SYSTEM OF 2035

Culinary Institute of America to Convene Leaders from Around the Globe in June

HYDE PARK, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What will our food system look like in 2035? The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) is inviting food, beverage, and hospitality leaders from around the globe to explore the answers to that question and to take an active role in building the food future they want to see. The college's annual Menus of Change® Leadership Summit, taking place June 2-4, at the CIA's New York campus, convenes chefs and leaders from the foodservice, policy, education, and NGO sectors for candid discussions, deep dives into research, and sharing of industry best practices—all with the goal of guiding diners toward healthier, delicious, and more sustainable food choices.

The 14th annual Menus of Change Leadership Summit takes place at the Culinary Institute of America, in Hyde Park, NY, June 2-4.

Among the featured presenters on this year's program are Teresa Fung, ScD, RD, Ruby Winslow Linn professor of nutrition at Simmons University and adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Christopher Gardner, PhD, Rehnborg Farquhar professor of medicine at Stanford Medicine and director of Nutrition Studies Research at Stanford University; Mike Lee, principal futurist at the Future Market; Marion Nestle, PhD, MPH, Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, at New York University; Josh Niland, chef and owner of Saint Peter and 2023 La Liste Game Changer Award-winner; James Beard Award-winning chef, activist, and CIA alum Mavis-Jay Sanders; Rene van Camp, chief hospitality officer, ISS North America; and Paul Yang, head of Global Sustainability, Restaurant Brands International. View the full program schedule and presenters.

"The global food system is at a crossroads," said Robert E. Jones, vice president of partnerships, industry leadership, and impact at the CIA. "External pressures and the pace of change are accelerating to reshape the way we produce, consume, and think about food. As a result, the food industry faces a complex challenge: how do future cast the most likely scenarios in the coming decades and then map toward healthy, sustainable, and–most importantly–delicious menu options while still being profitable? Menus of Change is designed to help businesses navigate this challenge."

Now in its 14th year, Menus of Change has made significant strides in transforming the food service industry through influencing policy, workforce development and training, transforming supply chains, measuring business impact, and educating diners. And, for the first time, each day of the conference will offer a deep dive into one specific area:

June 2 explores how blue and aquatic foods including kelp, sea vegetables, and sustainable species can help unlock a more resilient future;

June 3 helps operators plan for the ever-changing business landscape, from rising costs to supply chain to preparing the workforce of the future; and

June 4 examines the emerging role of AI in foodservice as a tool for sourcing transparency, efficiency, and storytelling, while underscoring the importance of human creativity and the irreplaceable role of chefs.

The conference is ideal for C-suite foodservice executives, vice presidents and decision makers; food and beverage executives from independent and chain restaurants and other volume foodservice operations, including hotels, campus and corporate dining, and supermarket prepared foods; entrepreneurs and executives of start-up foodservice operations; registered dietitians, RDNs, and nutrition managers; researchers working in food systems, sustainability, nutrition, public health; and sustainability directors, managers, and professionals.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to register, visit menusofchange.org.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America