SHAPING THE FUTURE OF TRAINING - LES MILLS AND ADIDAS STAGE 'FITNESS RAVE' IN BERLIN FOR NEXT GEN ATHLETES

Bringing the city's iconic nightclub energy to life, LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN presented with adidas, brought together thousands of training fans for a 'fitness rave' at the legendary Kraftwerk venue over 19-20 October

brought together thousands of training fans for a 'fitness rave' at the legendary Kraftwerk venue over 19-20 October The sell-out event showcased the two brands' vision for the future of training, bringing together world-class workouts, state-of-the-art VR technology, light shows, and performances from Berlin's top musical talent – including Temry, Noah Slee , and Meg10

top musical talent – including Temry, , and Meg10 LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN saw the unveiling of LES MILLS PILATESÔ – a program proven to boost flexibility and increase abdominal endurance by 61% in just eight weeks

saw the unveiling of LES MILLS PILATESÔ – a program proven to boost flexibility and increase abdominal endurance by 61% in just eight weeks Supporting athletes on their individual training journeys, adidas also highlighted high-performance products including the Optime apparel range and the Dropset 3 technical strength training shoe

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend (19-20 October), Les Mills and adidas joined forces to showcase their shared vision for the future of fitness at LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN – inspiring training communities through high-octane workouts and infusing the world-renowned festival with Berlin's iconic nightclub energy for a one-of-a-kind 'fitness rave'.

LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN brought 3,000 training fans to the legendary Kraftwerk nightclub for a one-of-a-kind ‘fitness rave’

With over 3,000 attendees, the experience connected the fitness community through innovative and joyful training experiences that bring together the best tech, culture, music, trainers, and high-performance adidas product to support fitness fans at every stage of their training journey.

The event showcased various elements of this vision for the future of training, ranging from an immersive VR workout leveraging state-of-the-art technology, to the Playground and Recovery Rave, which offered athletes a different take on recovery by shaking off the burn to Les Mills' incredible roster of music artists. Guests were also treated to a special live show by the remarkable Kaleena Zanders, and a Sunday Service-style performance with Noah Slee and Berlin-based choir A Song For You – adding yet another layer of joy and energy to the weekend.

LES MILLS PILATES was also unveiled in Berlin, marking the first time the new program has been experienced by the global Les Mills and adidas fitness community. Mixing magical choreography, hypnotic music and the latest exercise science, the 45-minute program is designed to improve core strength and endurance, mobility, and overall wellness. Under the expert guidance of their trainer, participants build technique and control around slow, simple movements. Research led by a team of experts at Canada's University of the Fraser Valley found that LES MILLS PILATES participants experienced a 61% increase in abdominal endurance after just eight weeks.

Complementing the wealth of Les Mills workouts delivered at LES MILLS LIVE Berlin – and as part of adidas' commitment to help every member of the training community realize their strength – the collaboration highlighted several high-performance adidas training products. Worn by Les Mills trainers, the Dropset 3 combines a number of technology features, such as the TPU sidewall and geoFit construction for additional stability during high-intensity, strength-based workouts such as LES MILLS CEREMONY. Whilst the Optime apparel collection brought comfort to the fore with its four-way stretch fabric powered by LYCRA SPORT technology, offering a second skin fit while participating in workouts like LES MILLS PILATES and LES MILLS SHAPES.

Underpinning the past weekend, was the shared ambition to serve and inspire the training community. No matter their goals or where they are in the world – Les Mills and adidas seek to make fitness programs and experiences more joyful via digital and in-person spaces – connecting people with a focus on the positive mental and physical benefits of training.

Les Mills workouts are available in 22,000 gyms around the world and via the LES MILLS+ Training App, providing athletes with access, value and reward through generous discounts for adiClub members. Members also can unlock redeemable adiClub points with every Les Mills workout. The LES MILLS LIVE 2024 world tour continues after Berlin and is set to travel across other areas of Europe, including Madrid, Athens and Cyprus, followed by Riyadh.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €21.4 billion in 2023.

About Les Mills

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of over 25 programs including BODYPUMP™ and BODYCOMBAT™. Les Mills workouts are delivered by 130,000 certified Instructors in 22,000 gyms across 100 countries, as well as via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform and Virtual Reality (VR). The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian who opened his first gym in 1968 with a vision to bring elite sports training to the masses.

About the partnership

LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN presented with adidas marked the latest step in the partnership between the two sports powerhouses, which launched in January 2023. Since then, the two brands have kicked off the world's largest series of high-octane group training events, unveiled innovative new workouts, and created a global network of 1,000 Sponsored Athletes to represent the partnership and showcase the latest products and initiatives. They've also created a pioneering 'Earn & Burn' incentive programme for their communities to earn rewards and adidas products when they complete Les Mills workouts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535280/Les_Mills_Berlin.jpg