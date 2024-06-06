Share with a student journalist: Applications open for National Press Club's Fall 2024 Lewis Scholarship

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring journalists can apply now for a fall scholarship that provides free housing and a monthly stipend to support student journalists of color with internships at news media outlets in Washington, D.C.

Applications are open for the National Press Club's Lewis Scholarship, which aims to improve accessibility to experiential learning opportunities in the nation's capital for students of color.

The deadline to apply for the Fall 2024 Lewis Scholarship is Sunday, July 28. Application instructions, including eligibility requirements, are available here . Please share with the student journalists in your network.

The Lewis scholarship has an estimated value of $10,000 and is awarded each spring, summer, and fall semester to a college junior or senior who demonstrates a commitment to a journalism career in the nation's capital. The recipient receives housing through the Washington Intern Student Housing program. Learn more about past recipients here .

This scholarship, administered through the National Press Club Journalism Institute, extends the Lewis family's commitment to increasing representation in Washington, D.C. To learn more about this opportunity and other National Press Club scholarships, click here .

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute