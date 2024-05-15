Sharebite Partners With University of Illinois Chicago Global to Feed Students

The partnership supports international students as they face disproportionate rates of loneliness and food insecurity across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading corporate meal benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, today announced it is working with the University of Illinois Chicago Global (UIC Global), the joint collaboration between the University of Illinois Chicago and Shorelight , to help international students more conveniently and effectively access nutritious food, connect over shared meals, and give back to their local community.

Sharebite is now working with the University of Illinois Chicago Global to help international students more conveniently and effectively access nutritious food, connect over shared meals, and give back to their local community.

The partnership helps create a dual impact on two public health epidemics facing college students: food insecurity and loneliness, both of which disproportionately impact international students. As tuition increases, food inflation rises, and the cost of living surges, federal data estimates that 1 in 3 college students experience food insecurity.

Through the partnership, which began in January, students in the UIC Global program can use Sharebite Passport — a flexible and fully programmatic meal allowance in the form of a virtual Visa® card - to purchase meals easily at two food halls near campus, From Here On and Revival . The easy-to-use system removes common obstacles for international students seeking meals, like translation barriers and confusion over where to find food that fits their dietary restrictions.

"Sharebite's ethos has always been rooted in a deep responsibility for serving others – it's incredibly fulfilling to be able to leverage our world-class technology to serve the next generation of global leaders," said Dilip Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Sharebite. "We salute the University of Illinois Chicago for its commitment to improving the student experience, and hope to see other schools follow its example in finding new ways to support students in a meaningful manner."

Thanks to Sharebite's 1:1 charitable contribution, every time a UIC Global student uses their meal allowance at the food halls, someone else eats, too. For every transaction students make with Sharebite Passport, Sharebite donates a meal to someone in need within the local Chicago community via its partnership with Feeding America®.

"Food isn't just essential to students' physical health; a shared meal can forge connections and a sense of belonging at a time when so many feel alone, and Sharebite helps create the space for our students to do so," said Jenn Jentes, Student Success Manager at UIC Global. "As students enthusiastically respond to our partnership with Sharebite — from sharing stories of meeting new friends at the food halls to being excited about helping feed people in need — it propels our work forward."

"This partnership represents the best of Chicago: people and partners working together to uplift our local businesses and community members," said Tony Ledford, General Manager of Revival Food Hall. "We're thrilled to have Sharebite and UIC Global's support in empowering the small, independent restaurateurs that are a vital part of the Chicago Loop District."

To learn more about how Sharebite partners with companies and organizations, visit here .

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest.

Contact: Vienna Stivala, [email protected]

SOURCE Sharebite