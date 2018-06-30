SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - DB

If you are a shareholder who purchased Deutsche Bank securities between March 20, 2017, and May 30, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until August 6,, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Deutsche Bank is a global financial service provider delivering commercial, investment, private, and retail banking. The Bank offers debt, foreign exchange, derivatives, commodities, money markets, repo and securitization, cash equities, research, equity prime services, loans, convertibles, advice on M&A and IPO's, trade finance, retail banking, asset management, and corporate investments.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 31, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business to be in "troubled condition," citing concerns "about its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." The article further reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has added Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to its "problem banks" list of at-risk institutions.

On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49, or 4.24%, to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

