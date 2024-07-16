Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP continues to investigate whether Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders in its recently closed transaction with Saltchuk

Ademi LLP

Jul 16, 2024, 15:16 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP continues to investigate the former board of directors of OSG (NYSE: OSG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in OSG's recently closed transaction with Saltchuk.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/overseas-shipholding-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, which recently closed, OSG shareholders received only $8.50 per share in a tender offer transaction that values the OSG at an aggregate equity value of approximately $653 million and a total transaction value of $950 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for OSG by imposing a significant penalty if OSG accepts a competing bid. OSG insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We continue to investigate the conduct of OSG's board of directors, and whether they fulfilled their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you owned OSG common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/overseas-shipholding-group-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

