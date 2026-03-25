Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ADMA Biologics, Inc.

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Ademi LLP

Mar 25, 2026, 16:01 ET

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ADMA (NASDAQ: ADMA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ADMA may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of ADMA's statements regarding accounting for revenue.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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