Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against GPGI, Inc.

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Ademi LLP

Jun 12, 2026, 18:48 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against GPGI (NYSE: GPGI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements GPGI may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 7, 2026, GPGI reported delays and issues with its Husky business.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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