Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Finward Bancorp is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Jul 22, 2026, 03:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRNewswire) Ademi LLP is investigating Finward (Nasdaq: FNWD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with First Financial Bancorp.

Click here  to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Finward shareholders will receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock, based on First Financial's closing stock price on July 20, 2026, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $208 million. Finward insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Finward by imposing a significant penalty if Finward accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Finward board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                     
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Utz Brands, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Utz Brands, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Utz (NYSE: UTZ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Personalis, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Personalis, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics