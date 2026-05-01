Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Roblox Corporation

News provided byAdemi LLP
May 01, 2026, 15:22 ET
MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Roblox may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.
Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on statements Roblox made with respect to its age verification system.
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com
SOURCE Ademi LLP
Share this article