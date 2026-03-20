Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Super Micro Computer, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against SuperMicro (NASDAQ: SMCI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements SuperMicro may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

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The investigation focuses on whether SuperMicro's internal controls and compliance systems were sufficient to prevent potentially illegal activities by senior executives. The US has charged SuperMicro's co-founder, Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, who also serves on the company's board of directors and as senior vice president of business development, with smuggling servers containing Nvidia chips to China, in violation of US export controls. Ruei-Tsang "Steven" Chang, a sales manager in Taiwan, and Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun, a contractor who was described by authorities as a "fixer," were also charged.

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SOURCE Ademi LLP