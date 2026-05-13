Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Orla Mining Ltd. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Orla (NYSE American: ORLA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Equinox.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Orla stockholders will receive 1.00 Equinox common share plus a nominal cash payment of $0.0001 for each Orla share held. Upon completion, existing Equinox shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company, while former Orla shareholders will hold 33% on a fully diluted basis. Orla insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Orla by imposing a significant penalty if Orla accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Orla board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP