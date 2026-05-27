Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Verra Mobility Corporation

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Ademi LLP

May 27, 2026, 23:03 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Verra Mobility may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 27, 2026, Verra Mobility reported Avis Budget Group was terminating its contract with Verra Mobility, effective September 2026. The investigation focusses on whether Verra Mobility failed to disclose the status of contract negotiations in a timely fashion.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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