Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates the transaction between BiomX Inc. and Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

MILWAUKEE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/biomx-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, BiomX will issue 9,164,967 shares of BiomX common stock, 40,471 shares of Series X Preferred Stock convertible into 40,471,000 shares of BiomX common stock and warrants exercisable for 2,166,497 shares of BiomX common stock.

We are investigating the conduct of BiomX's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own BiomX common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/biomx-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP