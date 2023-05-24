Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Apexigen, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Pyxis Oncology

MILWAUKEE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Apexigen (Nasdaq: APGN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pyxis Oncology.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/apexigen-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Apexigen public stockholders are expected to receive only 0.1725 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, for a total enterprise value of approximately $16 million, or an implied value of $0.64 per Apexigen share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Apexigen by imposing a significant penalty if Apexigen accepts a superior bid. Apexigen insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Apexigen's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Apexigen.

If you own Apexigen common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/apexigen-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP