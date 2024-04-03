Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ARCA biopharma, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Oruka

News provided by

Ademi LLP

03 Apr, 2024, 14:27 ET

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ARCA (NASDAQ: ABIO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Oruka.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arca-biopharma-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, ARCA stockholders will own approximately 2.38% and Oruka stockholders will own approximately 97.62% of the combined company. Certain stockholders of ARCA holding approximately 28.5% of the outstanding shares of ARCA common stock have entered into support agreements with ARCA and Oruka to vote all of their shares of ARCA common stock in favor of the transaction and against any alternative acquisition proposals. ARCA insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ARCA's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own ARCA common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arca-biopharma-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with TuHURA

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with TuHURA

Ademi LLP is investigating Kintara (Nasdaq: KTRA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with TuHURA. ...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Silver Lake

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Silver Lake

Ademi LLP is investigating Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Silver...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics