Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Asensus Surgical, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Asensus Surgical (NYSE: ASXC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with KARL STORZ

Click here to learn how to join the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/asensus-surgical-inc

In the transaction, Asensus Surgical shareholders will receive only $0.35 per share in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Asensus Surgical by imposing a significant penalty if Asensus Surgical accepts a competing bid. Asensus Surgical insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Asensus Surgical's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Asensus Surgical common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/asensus-surgical-inc.

