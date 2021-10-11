Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Aspen Technology, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Emerson

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Aspen (Nasdaq: AZPN), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Emerson.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/aspen-technology-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Aspen's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Aspen shareholders will receive only $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech common stock they own, which implies total consideration of approximately $160 per AspenTech share, and a total transaction equity value of approximately $11 billion before synergies. We are investigating the conduct of Aspen's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Aspen.

If you own Aspen common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/aspen-technology-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP