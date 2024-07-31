Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Booking Holdings breached its duties to Investors

MILWAUKEE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/booking-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Spain's anti-trust authorities fined Booking.com €413.2 million ($448 million) for abusing its dominant market position for the last five years. The Spanish regulator, CNMC, said that Booking.com had since 2019 been taking advantage of its 70%-90% market share to impose unfair conditions on hotels, and restricted competition from other providers.

We are investigating whether the Booking Holdings board of directors violated their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you own Booking Holdings common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/booking-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP