Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Flushing Financial Corp. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Flushing (NASDAQ: FFIC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with OceanFirst.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Flushing stockholders will be entitled to receive 0.85x of a share of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Flushing common stock. Based on OceanFirst's closing stock price on December 26, 2025 of $19.76, the transaction is valued at $579 million Flushing insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Flushing by imposing a significant penalty if Flushing accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Flushing board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP