Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Chase Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its Private Placement and its transaction with KKR

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Chase (NYSE American: CCF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its private placement and its transaction with KKR.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chase-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Chase stockholders are expected to receive only $127.50 per share in cash for each of their shares. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Chase by imposing a significant penalty if Chase accepts a competing bid. Chase insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Chase's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Chase common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chase-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP