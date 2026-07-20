Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Personalis, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Tempus.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Personalis shareholders will receive $16.25 per share. Consideration will be structured as a 100% stock transaction with Tempus having the option to elect payment in cash at Tempus' discretion, capped at 50% of the consideration paid. Personalis shareholders will receive a floating exchange ratio of Tempus common stock for each share of Personalis common stock they own at closing, subject to a maximum exchange ratio of 0.3356, to be finalized closer to the closing of the transaction.

Personalis insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Personalis by imposing a significant penalty if Personalis accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Personalis board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP