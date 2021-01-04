Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether FLIR Systems, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Teledyne

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Teledyne.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/flir-systems-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges FLIR Systems' financial outlook is improving and yet FLIR Systems shareholders will receive only $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share, which implies a total purchase price of $56.00 per FLIR Systems share based on Teledyne's 5-day volume weighted average price as of December 31, 2020. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for FLIR Systems by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if FLIR Systems accepts a superior bid. FLIR Systems insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of FLIR Systems' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for FLIR Systems.

If you own FLIR Systems common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/flir-systems-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

