Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Heska Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Mars

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2023 -- Ademi LLP is investigating Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Mars.

Ademi LLP alleges Heska's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Heska's shareholders are expected to receive only $120.00 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Heska by imposing a significant penalty if Heska accepts a superior bid. Heska insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Heska's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Heska.

