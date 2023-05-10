Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Home Point Capital Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Mr. Cooper

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Home Point (Nasdaq: HMPT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Mr. Cooper.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/home-point-capital-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

The purchase agreement provides for Mr. Cooper to acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Home Point by imposing a significant penalty if Home Point accepts a superior bid. Home Point insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Home Point's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Home Point.

If you own Home Point common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/home-point-capital-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

